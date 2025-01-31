Women's Fastbreak On SI

Indiana Fever Make Big WNBA Free Agent Move in Adding Natasha Howard

The Indiana Fever have made a move in WNBA free agency, adding former Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard.

Robin Lundberg

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Fever at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Fever at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever stated that priority number one in WNBA free agency was re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell. That goal was accomplished successfully and the team kept its existing core intact. Now they are adding to it.

The Fever are set to sign Natasha Howard, as first reported by Alexa Philippou of ESPN, a move that will bolster areas of need for her new squad.

Howard was most recently with the Dallas Wings, but she brings an accomplished career resume to the Fever.

Not only is she a former WNBA champion and All-Star but Howard also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and has made two All-Defensive teams. That side of the ball was certainly an area that needed addressing in Indiana.

Howard is coming off a season that saw her average 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. So while she isn't a strong shooter from the outside, Howard is capable of putting up points and helping the team in multiple ways on the floor. She also will slide naturally into a hole the Fever had at the forward position.

Of course the Fever already bolster tremendous firepower and the aforementioned foundation consisting of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Mitchell, and Lexie Hull. Adding Howard to the mix should only give new coach Stephanie White more options and dynamic possibilities when it comes to lineup construction.

The Fever continue to prove the franchise takes the opportunity in front of it seriously. Howard joining the fray not only addresses a weakness, but provides a proven winner to play alongside Clark and company.

