Indiana Fever President Evaluates Christie Sides' Performance With One Word
Indiana Fever second-year head coach Christie Sides was the subject of much speculation and debate during her team's 2024 season.
Given her team's heightened profile with the addition of global superstar Caitlin Clark, Sides was under a microscope this year. And her team's poor start combined with some questionable choices about allocating playing time and choosing whether to challenge calls incited some harsh criticism for Sides.
And with the Fever's front office getting shaken up this offseason, many fans were wondering if this meant Sides would be on the chopping block.
But during a Tuesday press conference, Fever President of Basketball & Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf praised what Sides accomplished this season.
"What a rollercoaster side for [Sides]," Krauskopf said. "I was smart enough to know the schedule was stacked against a young team early in the season. And the way they weathered the storm and got into a groove after the Olympic break.
"For a young team to make that kind of progress, it's hard to not be impressed," Krauskopf said.
That was not the only time Krauskopf said she was "impressed" by Sides this season.
"I think the outside noise, what she had to endure as a coach... it takes time. It took a long time for the teams that I've had to gel and get together... It takes a few years," she added. "So I was really impressed with the progress [the Fever] made, and how Christie is a resilient leader.
"She's a culture builder. I know she's got that kind of stamina to... stick to her plan, and she's a good person and a great leader, and I was impressed with the way they finished," Krauskopf concluded.
Sounds like Sides may be sticking around after all.