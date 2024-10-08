Indiana Fever President Was Blunt About Caitlin Clark's Appeal as a Teammate
Now that the Indiana Fever's first season is over, there will be much analysis and evaluation about how the franchise can improve and turn itself into a championship contender.
While they were never considered true threats to win a WNBA title, Indiana certainly took some massive steps forward from where they've been in past seasons. And the primary reason for this is Caitlin Clark.
Clark entered the WNBA this year and proved she's already one of the league's five best players. However, the Fever are going to need to add valuable pieces around her this offseason if they're to challenge top teams in 2025.
Fever President of Basketball & Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf held a press conference on Tuesday morning. At one point, she sent a clear message about free agents potentially playing alongside her star player.
"If you're a smart basketball player and you watch the way [Caitlin Clark] plays, you would want to play with her," Krauskopf said, per the Fever's X account.
She also made a comparison between Clark and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who has emerged as one of the NBA's best guards over the past two seasons.
Krauskopf said, "I see so many similarities in Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton. Finding those right fits around a point guard like her is going to make us awfully dangerous."
Krauskopf is certainly right in asserting that adding a few key pieces around Clark will make the Fever an even more dangerous team than they already are. Now it's up to her and new GM Amber Cox to bring those players to Indiana this offseason.