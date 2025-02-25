Indiana Fever's Kristy Wallace Announces She Will Sit Out 2025 WNBA Season
With all of the moves they've made throughout this current WNBA offseason, there were some questions about how the Indiana Fever's roster will fit in with each other.
While there are plenty of new pieces coming to Indiana, there were also multiple players from the 2024 season who were expected to be key pieces in the Fever's 2025 campaign. Among these are Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Damiris Dantas.
One 2024 player who was expected to return is Australian native Kristy Wallace. However, news broke on February 25 that Wallace has elected to sit out the 2025 season.
In a press release regarding this decision, Wallace is quoted saying, "This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time. I would like to thank the Fever organization for working with me throughout this process, giving me both time and consideration, and for their support of my decision. I look forward to cheering the team on from afar during this upcoming season.”
There is no further information about why Wallace made this decision. But the press release does note that Wallace’s contract will be suspended and she will not be eligible to return during any point of the 2025 season, and the Fever will retain her rights for the future.
Wallace averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 26 games played for the Fever in 2024. Given the other pieces they've added, they likely won't suffer much as a result of Wallace not being available.