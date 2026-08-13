Indiana Fever Set New Ratings Benchmark for WNBA

While there's a lot of outside noise regarding the Indiana Fever, that hasn't impacted the interest they generate on the court.

This has been made crystal clear by their recent television ratings, including their game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. The game averaged two million viewers and peaked at 2.4 million, according to ESPN. This makes it the second most-watched WNBA regular season game on ESPN in 30 years.

This past Tuesday, ESPN delivered its 2nd most-watched @WNBA regular season game in 30 years!



🏀 @nyliberty vs @IndianaFever averaged 2M viewers, up 116% vs last season’s ESPN average

🏀 WNBA on ESPN networks is up 8% YoY



Details: https://t.co/j8SQUIEusU pic.twitter.com/LHHjA1Fxcp — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 13, 2026

This comes after the Fever averaged a staggering 2.6 million viewers in their game against the Chicago Sky last Saturday (which peaked at 3.1 million viewers) and averaged 2.5 million viewers on the ABC broadcast of their August 2 contest against the Minnesota Lynx.

The fact that Indiana is consistently hitting an average of 2 million viewers in their nationally televised games is a benchmark that further proves their superior drawing power.

While the Fever have reached that level before, they're now doing so consistently, and in the middle of the regular season, when interest is typically at more of a lull. Perhaps the most impressive of these recent ratings outcomes is their game against the Sky, since Chicago isn't an elite or star-studded team.

What Will Fever's Playoff Ratings Look Like?

If the Fever are consistently hitting the 2 million viewer benchmark during these regular season showdowns, it's fascinating to imagine what numbers they might be hitting once the postseason arrives—especially if they make another deep postseason run while Caitlin Clark remains healthy and performing up to her potential.

The Fever's WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces last postseason averaged about 1.55 million viewers per game in the five-game series, which made it the most-watched WNBA playoff series outside the Finals in over 25 years.

But Caitlin Clark missed that entire series because of an injury. If these two teams played each other in this postseason and Clark was active, one would imagine that an average of at least 3 million viewers would not only be attainable, but likely.

Last season's WNBA Finals averaged about 1.5 million viewers. Again, this is an impressive metric. But it would be blown out of the water if Clark and the Fever made it that far in the upcoming postseason.

Of course, the Fever need to reach the Finals in the first place for this to even matter. But if they can, expect a historical level of interest among not only women's basketball fans but the mainstream sports world.