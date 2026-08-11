DiJonai Carrington Clarifies Wrong Part of Sophie Cunningham Fallout

Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington spoke with the media before her team's game against the Seattle Storm on Monday night.

When Carrington was asked about her flagrant foul on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, which led to Carrington being ejected, she said, "I'm never gonna let a open layup just be had. You can pull clips from however many seasons of me making that same exact play. It was unfortunate that I made contact with her in the way that I did, but it was never intentional," per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports.

DiJonai Carrington on the flagrant foul:



"I'm never gonna let a open layup just be had. You can pull clips from however many seasons of me making that same exact play. It was unfortunate that I made contact with her in the way that I did, but it was never intentional". — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 11, 2026

It's somewhat reassuring to know that Carrington wasn't intentionally trying to hurt Cunningham on the play.

However, just about nobody thought the foul was intentional. That's not what has stirred up all the fallout from this exchange. Instead, it's Carrington's social media post after being ejected, which read, "WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever," that needs clarity.

While Carrington addressed this post and the backlash she has received from it on social media Monday morning by saying, "I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege", she didn't address or clarify what she was referring to when making the post.

And that's what everyone is looking for clarity on.

Carrington was asked what she meant by "white privilege," before Monday's game, as well, and declined to comment other than saying, "I've already spoken to the people who have the potential to have the agency to make the change that I'm hoping comes about not just from this incident but ones in the past and ones that are obviously going to be coming up in the near future probably as well," per CBS Sports.

This storyline isn't going to simmer down until Carrington gets clear about what she was referring to with the "white privilege post", especially because most believed that she was referring to the assessment of the foul.

Declining to elaborate or provide clarity is not a good look, and only drags this matter out further.

DiJonai Carrington Awaits WNBA Verdict About Consequences of 'White Privilege' Post

The WNBA has stated that it is currently reviewing whether Carrington's on-court actions and ensuing social media conduct warrant a suspension. The verdict should arrive in the coming days, although it didn't come soon enough to impact Carrington's status for the Sky's game against the Storm.

Many feel like Carrington deserves a suspension for what she said. The WNBA deciding on this consequence could be an important step in moving forward from the incident.

Perhaps Carrington eventually providing clarity on the social media post will help influence the league's decision, one way or another. It will certainly help the focus get back to basketball, which is what everyone who's truly a fan of the game is seeking.