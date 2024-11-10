Indiana Fever Set the Record Straight With Caitlin Clark WNBA Assists Recognition
The Indiana Fever's social media team behaves exactly like one should that has Caitlin Clark on the roster. Which means they recognize her accomplishments whenever possible. That was the case again with a recent post touting her record-breaking assists totals as a rookie.
However in this instance, the content came in sharp contrast to the botched praise by the WNBA on the previous day. Coincidental, or maybe not, the Fever made no mistake in highlighting Clark's accomplishments.
The WNBA had put out a much maligned Clark post as part of assists week that included an inaccurate number for her record total, saying she had 321 on the season when the correct stat was actually 337. It received a community note on X and was eventually deleted.
The league's official account followed that up by making another error, showcasing an assist from Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces. The problem was that the play, which came against the Fever, was from 2023. That was also deleted before another Gray assist was posted, also coming against Indiana.
All of this perhaps emboldened the Fever's admin to set the record straight. The team's account accurately presented the assists for Clark, making note that she led the league in assists per game and set the all-time record for most dimes in a single season. It also added that she set the rookie record for assists in an All-Star Game as well.
It's unclear if the Fever were actually trying to prove a point about the franchise's star point guard, but they certainly proved that Clark's captivating game is easy to promote.