Indiana Fever Shake Things Up at the Top Following WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever are taking the WNBA offseason very seriously.
Less than two weeks after announcing that Kelly Krauskopf would return to the franchise she once guided to a championship in the role of President of Basketball and Business Operations, the team has made yet another change at the top.
Per a release, the Fever have named Amber Cox as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. This coincides with moving the team's previous GM, Lin Dunn, into a new role as Senior Advisor.
Cox has extensive experience guiding WNBA organizations, having served as Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Wings and Vice President for Sports with the Connecticut Sun before that.
Cox was credited with increasing business metrics for both franchises but will now be expected to do the same with the Fever while also bolstering the basketball team.
Though Dunn will remain with Indiana in a different role, it appears clear Krauskopf is putting her stamp on the organization.
She had this to say about Dunn's tenure in a statement. “I can’t thank Lin enough for the years she gave this franchise, coming out of coaching retirement and returning to oversee the basketball operation at such a pivotal time of transition. I have such gratitude and respect for her.”
There is no word on what this could mean for head coach Christie Sides. New executives often want to bring in their own hires, but Sides of course did helm a significant turnaround for the team on the court.
Overall, the operations around the Fever feel like a team that realizes it is in a new era.
Caitlin Clark has brought unprecedented attention and with it higher expectations. We shall see if the new front office can meet them. They seem to be serious about doing so given the moves thus far.