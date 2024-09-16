Women's Fastbreak On SI

Indiana Fever Social Team Savages Caitlin Clark Opponent In Viral Post

The Indiana Fever social team had some fun propping up Caitlin Clark at the expense of Jacy Sheldon of the Dallas Wings.

Robin Lundberg

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court against Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon (4) on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court against Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon (4) on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark has already come a long way in her professional career. But one sight from Clark's first WNBA appearance with the Indiana Fever to now remains the same, her mixing Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon.

The Fever social media team has made sure to promote its star appropriately since the All-Star break, and did the same once again, this time at Sheldon's expense.

The team's X account shared split screen photos, one from Clark's preseason debut, and one from the Fever's win over the Wings Sunday. What the images had in common was Jacy being sent to the floor following a move from Caitlin.

It should be noted that Sheldon has given great effort while defending Clark, a theme that has existed since their college battles when the two players were at Ohio State and Iowa respectively. And Jacy is hardly Caitlin's only highlight victim.

Clark has now set the rookie record for most points in a season to go along with her WNBA record for single season assists. In the process many peers have been scored on, crossed, or dimed up.

This has been even more apparent after play resumed out of the Olympics break. Caitlin is averaging 24.3 points, 5.46 rebounds, and 8.92 assists since the Fever returned to action and looks poised to make a similar impression in her first WNBA playoffs appearance.

Until then, the Fever admin is likely going to have fun with the plentiful amount of material at their disposal from Clark's rookie campaign.

Including the savage post featuring Sheldon, one that came as Caitlin set a new career high, while making her opponent look silly.

Published |Modified
Robin Lundberg

ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!

Home/News