Indiana Fever Social Team Savages Caitlin Clark Opponent In Viral Post
Caitlin Clark has already come a long way in her professional career. But one sight from Clark's first WNBA appearance with the Indiana Fever to now remains the same, her mixing Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon.
The Fever social media team has made sure to promote its star appropriately since the All-Star break, and did the same once again, this time at Sheldon's expense.
The team's X account shared split screen photos, one from Clark's preseason debut, and one from the Fever's win over the Wings Sunday. What the images had in common was Jacy being sent to the floor following a move from Caitlin.
It should be noted that Sheldon has given great effort while defending Clark, a theme that has existed since their college battles when the two players were at Ohio State and Iowa respectively. And Jacy is hardly Caitlin's only highlight victim.
Clark has now set the rookie record for most points in a season to go along with her WNBA record for single season assists. In the process many peers have been scored on, crossed, or dimed up.
This has been even more apparent after play resumed out of the Olympics break. Caitlin is averaging 24.3 points, 5.46 rebounds, and 8.92 assists since the Fever returned to action and looks poised to make a similar impression in her first WNBA playoffs appearance.
Until then, the Fever admin is likely going to have fun with the plentiful amount of material at their disposal from Clark's rookie campaign.
Including the savage post featuring Sheldon, one that came as Caitlin set a new career high, while making her opponent look silly.