Iowa Coach Jan Jensen Reveals What Program Will Miss Most About Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has become synonymous with Iowa women's basketball over the last several years, with good reason.
Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer as a member of the Hawkeyes and helped guide the team to back-to-back national championship game appearances. In addition to bringing unprecedented media coverage to the university.
So it only makes sense that her absence would be felt by the program.
New head coach Jan Jensen, who took over for the retired Lisa Bluder, revealed what the team would miss most about Clark during media day.
She did so by singling out Caitlin's ability to empower those around her, per @DavidEickholt on X.
Such a comment can obviously apply to a squad's mentality and the confidence Clark helped instill in her teammates through her presence on the court and as a leader.
Which seemed to be the takeaway from Jensen's remarks, with @ChadLeistikow pointing out that the coach emphasized how Caitlin was able to get others to believe in their own abilities.
That theme also applies to play style, since Clark led the NCAA in assists as well as scoring, before going on to set the single season WNBA record for dimes. Nothing empowers players more than getting them the ball in positions to score after all.
Obviously adjusting to a new era will take time for Jensen and company, but Clark's impact is also lasting.
Iowa has already sold out tickets for the upcoming season and it seems likely the raised profile will only help the program when it comes to adding talent.
Or as Jensen herself has said about the Hawkeyes, "We've got next".