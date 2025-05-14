Iowa Fans Celebrate Lucy Olsen Making Mystics WNBA Roster
Ever since former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen was selected by the Washington Mystics with the No. 23 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, there has been a lot of hope that she would make the team's roster, despite it seeming like somewhat of a long shot — if only because it's rare that pick taken so late in the draft make their team as a rookie.
However, after Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson spoke glowingly of Olsen's game a few days into training camp, there seemed to be hope that Olsen could ultimately make the final regular season roster.
Hope continued to build as WNBA training camp neared its close, the season loomed, and Olsen was still on the team. And on Wednesday, when it was announced that the Mystics had waived four players ahead of the final roster deadline (none of these players being Olsen) it seemed all but certain that she had indeed made the team.
And this was confirmed with a report from Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register, who wrote on X, "BREAKING: Source with direct knowledge of the decision confirms that Lucy Olsen has made the 12-player roster of the Washington Mystics."
Iowa fans are celebrating Olsen making the squad, with one X user posting a photo of Olsen in her Mystics jersey and writing, "IOWA THIS IS FOR YOU LUCY OLSEN HAS MADE THE MYSTICS ROSTER".
Another wrote, "MY GIRL IS A WASHINGTON MYSTIC OH MY GOD".
"Lucy Olsen, YOU are a Washington Mystic!!!!," the Barstool Iowa page added.
The Hawkeyes now have four former players (Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, Megan Gustaffson, and Olsen) playing in the WNBA. And Olsen's career journey will be awesome for Hawkeyes fans to follow.