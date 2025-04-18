Iowa Fans Feel Vindicated After Mystics Lucy Olsen Love
The Washington Mystics used their three top-six picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft to select Notre Dame star Sonia Citron (No. 3 overall), USC standout Kiki Iriafen (No. 4 overall), and Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (No. 6 overall).
While these moves received a lot of praise, the Mystics' day wasn't done. They also drafted beloved Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen with their No. 23 pick, which brought a ton of excitement to the Hawkeyes' fanbase. Washington also selected Alabama player Zaay Green with the No. 31 pick.
Washington's social media team was clearly stoked about how the draft fared, as they made an April 16 X post that showed the jerseys of Citron, Iriafen, and Amoore and wrote, "First look at the rookies’ new threads 👀".
It didn't take Iowa fans long to find this X post and note their frustration about Olsen getting left out.
However, the Mystics' social media quickly atoned for this decision with an X post one day later that was all about Olsen. It featured a photo of Olsen smiling in her Hawkeyes jersey and was captioned, "Hey #33, we're ready for you!"
This subsequent post has Hawkeyes fans feeling good about the pressure they applied.
"Looks like you found her finally! Let’s go Lucy!" one fan wrote.
Another added, "They're slowly understanding what they have done".
"bullying works 😭😭😭," added another.
Olsen also offered up her own response, which wrote, "Can’t wait!!!"
While it's rather rare for any rookie that's taken after the first round of the draft to make their team's roster, it seems Olsen will have as good a chance as any.