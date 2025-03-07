Iowa Icon Lisa Bluder Makes Admission About Viral Big Ten Beverage Moment
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2025 postseason. They've looked great and appear to be peaking during the first two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament.
This success started with an 81-54 win over Wisconsin on March 5, which led to a 74-61 win over No. 24 ranked Michigan State one day later. With these two wins, the Hawkeyes have a date with No. 13 ranked Ohio State (who they lost to in overtime last month) on Friday in the tournament's quarterfinal game.
Per usual, Iowa has received a ton of support from its loyal and devoted fanbase. In addition to its normal fans, the Hawkeyes team has received enthusiastic support from its former coach, Lisa Bluder (in attendance, not in her Big Ten Tournament winner prediction), and Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
During their March 5 game, a clip of Bluder drinking a Bud Light beer while spectating the Hawkeyes' game from the stands went viral.
And before her former team's March 6 game, Bluder was asked whether she was aware of this viral moment and had a hilarious response.
"Yeah, I heard that. I'm a little bit mortified by it," Bluder said about her viral beverage moment, per an X post from Hawkeye HQ's Blake Hornstein. "But you know, I was enjoying the game!"
When asked what it's like to be able to enjoy a basketball game for once, Bluder said, "You know, it's actually really nice. Never got to do that before in my life, so this is really fun. I just have enjoyed cheering on the Hawkeyes. And yes, I still get nervous. I want them to win so badly, I want this team to do well.
"So yeah, there's a little bit of stress there. Probably more stressed now than I was sitting in the head coaches' seat."
Bluder might need another Bud Light to ease that stress during Hawkeyes' quarterfinal game.