Iowa's Jan Jensen Conveys What Caitlin Clark Does 'In the Dark' Creates Her Greatness
Before the entire sports world learned to adore Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, coaches on the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team (specifically former head coach Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen, who was Bluder's assistant then became head coach once Bluder retired) saw Clark's potential while she was in high school, which led to them recruiting her.
Of course, this was the catalyst for four incredible seasons Clark had on the Hawkeyes, which included them appearing in two consecutive NCAA national championship games and Clark setting the NCAA record for most points ever scored in a career.
Jensen had a perfect vantage point of Clark's incredible work ethic. And in a May 13 article from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the Hawkeyes head coach spoke about how Clark's work when the cameras aren't rolling is what has helped her reach this point.
"She's always understood what happens in the dark. And I think sometimes people forget that about everybody that's great. You just don't wake up and become a generational talent," Jensen said.
She later added, "Caitlin wants to win, so she's going to do whatever it takes to win. If that means dish a lot more assists, if that means pullup middies, she's worked on it all. And she'll do whatever it takes for them to get to the top of the ladder."
Clark's insane offseason regimen, which was meant to increase her strength, is a great example of her willingness to do whatever it takes to shine on the basketball court.
And Fever fans will get to see this hard work beat fruit during Indiana's 2025 season, which begans against the Chicago Sky on May 17.