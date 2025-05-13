Caitlin Clark Consumed This Substance to Help Further Physical Transformation
It seems like every few weeks, some new photo of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's arms surfaces on social media and goes viral, with fans gushing about how strong the 23-year-old looks heading into her second WNBA season.
Even ESPN leaned into this discourse by showing a graphic that featured side-by-side photos of Clark from 2024 media day to this season during the Fever's May 4 preseason game against the Brazilian National Team, where the increase in her arm muscles from last season to this one are apparent.
Obviously, Clark spent a ton of time in the weight room over the offseason in order to produce this physical appearance transformation. However, a May 13 article from ESPN's Alexa Philippou revealed that the Fever superstar was also taking a substance that helped further this physical shift.
"Single-arm exercises -- Clark acknowledged her left arm previously was a bit too weak to throw certain passes -- helped ensure each limb was strong individually," Philippou wrote.
"To provide an additional boost of energy to her muscles, Clark added the supplement creatine to her routine."
To be clear, creatine is a natural chemical compound that the body produces, which is also found in several kinds of meat. But many athletes opt to take the substance in larger quantities than can be produced in order to improve exercise performance and boost muscle mass.
Given that creatine is objectively one of the safest, most effective, and unquestionably legal performance substances in the world, Clark consuming it to improve her strength makes all the sense in the world.