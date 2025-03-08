Iowa's Jan Jensen Explains Being 'Hot' About Referee No-Call During Ohio State Loss
After two impressive performances to start the Big Ten Conference Tournament, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 60-59 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes on March 7, which knocked them out of the tournament.
The game's ending was not without controversy. With a few seconds remaining, Iowa player Hannah Stuelke was called for a foul while guarding Ohio State standout Cotie McMahon that many believed was questionable. McMahon then hit the two free throws, giving the Buckeyes a one-point lead over the Hawkeyes.
Moments later, Hawkeyes guard Sydney Affolter was driving to the basket when it looked like she came into contact with Ohio State players. However, a foul wasn't called, Affolter missed the shot, and the game ended soon after.
After the game, Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen explained her feelings about the officiating in these final moments
"I can't say a whole lot, but I think the situation on the other end before that happened, I thought that was kind of an unfortunate way [for Ohio State] to have to shoot free throws with six seconds left. Been there, done that a few weeks ago," Jensen said, per an article from Hawkeye Central's Chad Leistikow.
"Then this one, when Hannah [Stuelke] was trying to run... in my opinion, she was being held all the way. So when she was being held instead of being handed the ball... so I thought maybe we could have had a holding foul and we could have maybe shot a free throw.
"I'm not criticizing because I don't want to get in trouble, but that's why I was hot, because I was like, she couldn't even get set to go."
Therefore, it sounds like Jensen was more upset about a no-call on Hannah Stuelke than the one with Affolter. But the bottom line is that the Hawkeyes received a tough break in terms of officiating at the end of that defeat.