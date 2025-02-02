Iowa Upsets USC Before Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Caitlin Clark was the topic of the day prior to Iowa's matchup with JuJu Watkins and USC. That's because Clark is in town for her jersey retirement ceremony, which took place after the game ended.
However, the mood was heightened by what happened on the floor before, a 77-69 Iowa win.
The crowd at Carver-Hawkeye arena was fired up for the festivities and helped energize Clark's college team to get off to a strong start. The Hawkeyes even opened up an 18-1 lead to begin the game.
Eventually the Trojans stormed back after facing the early double digit deficit, but Iowa pulled away late and secured the victory over the No. 4 team in the country.
It was a significant upset given USC came into Iowa as heavy favorites. However, the underdog status didn't stop Lucy Olsen and company from getting the best of Watkins' squad. Olsen scored 28 points in the victory amid the star-studded event.
Not only was Clark in attendance of course, but her Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, college teammate (and WNBA star) Kate Martin, and legendary talk show host David Letterman were also in the house for the contest. One that left all Iowa fans satisfied with the result.
Clark's moment in seeing the number 22 raised to the rafters was a special one. She did become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer while at Iowa after all.
But it seems clear what was already a momentous occasion became even more memorable since Iowa was able to stun USC in the process.