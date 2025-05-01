Jan Jensen Reveals Iowa NCAA Transfer Portal Strategy
Being a strong presence in the NCAA transfer portal is a crucial component to the success of any college sports team these days, and women's basketball is no different.
Considering how important Lucy Olsen was for the Iowa Hawkeyes last season after transferring from Villanova proves that Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen had important work to do this offseason when bringing new players on board.
And the Hawkeyes made a big splash last week when it was announced that they had signed former Georgia Tech guard Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright, who averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.
During an April 30 interview with Tyler Tachman of Hawk Central, Jensen explained the importance of bringing Wright on board, along with what her team prioritizes when pursuing players in the transfer portal.
"We got the piece we absolutely had to have. Now there is a couple kids that I'm vetting for us," Jensen said of whether they'll make any other acquisitions in the transfer portal. "The portal has always been about that fit... They've kind of got to fit what we do, and when I talk to them or when they take the visit, how that gels. Because I think kind of what makes Iowa different, or I like to think enjoyable to watch, is that culture piece and how we play together.
"So that's the thing with the portal, it's striking that balance. It's getting pieces to make you better but making sure that they still fit," Jensen continued. "The portal is like speed dating. You're asked to sign a prenup, and you're not sure about the prenup, but you're going to sign it and move in together real fast."
Fans will have to keep an eye on the Hawkeyes' transer portal activity as the offseason continues.