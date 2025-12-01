Jan Jensen’s ‘True Trash Talker’ Remark Has Iowa Fans Pointing to Caitlin Clark

Those who have followed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's basketball career know that she's as passionate as they come on the court. This has manifested itself through fiery displays and celebrations after iconic logo three-pointers, elite passes to teammates, and is also displayed through the frustration she has often shown with referees.

Moreover, Clark is ultra-competitive and is never willing to back down from a challenge. This makes it so Clark is not afraid to talk trash to her opponents. One example of this is when she told Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard, "I'm not scared of you!" during a chippy exchange when Howard was guarding Clark during a May 22 game.

Clark has had this competitive streak since childhood, when she needed a chip on her shoulder to level the playing field while playing basketball with her brothers. And she wasn't afraid to talk her trash during her historic college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark was watching the Hawkeyes' November 30 game against Fairfield University. This was shown by her making an X post that read, "No way they just gave stremlow a tech for that🤣🤣🤣 refs have to let the girls show emotion" after Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow was given a technical foul for briefly flexing while facing an opposing player she'd blocked during one possession.

Jan Jensen's Trash Talk Take Brings Caitlin Clark to Mind

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen spoke with the media after her team beat Fairfield on Sunday. When asked about Stremlow receiving that technical foul, she said, "Taylor is not a true trash talker. Now, I’ve coached a few [trash talkers], but we will not name names," with a smile, per an X post from @HUSKER_D00_1200.

Many fans on social media are convinced Jensen is referring to Caitlin Clark, whom she coached for four seasons as an assistant under Lisa Bluder.

Jansen didn't need to name names for fans to know who she was referring to.

