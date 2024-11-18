Women's Fastbreak On SI

Jewell Loyd's Agent Disputes Report Nike Scoring Incentives Led to Storm Discontent

The agent of Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd is calling out a journalist for their report about Loyd missing Nike's scoring incentives.

Grant Young

Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The women's basketball community has been buzzing over the past few days, ever since Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote an article that alleged the Seattle Storm coaching staff is currently under investigation for alleged player mistreatment.

This bombshell report has led to much finger-pointing, with other (unconfirmed) articles surfacing that specify some of the turmoil that Seattle's locker room underwent in the 2024 season.

More fuel was poured into this metaphorical fire on Monday; first when it came out that Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith posted Kendrick Lamar lyrics on her Instagram story that suggest strife among her teammates and organization.

And that's not all that has occurred. Beta Basket reporter Roberta Rodrigues released an article on Monday that implicated Storm star guard Jewell Loyd amid the turmoil.

"According to two sources, Jewell Loyd would have received a performance-based bonus from Nike as part of her sponsorship deal if she finished the season with an average of 20+ points per game," Rodrigues wrote. "She fell just 0.3 points short, finishing with 19.7 PPG. The perception from those close to Loyd is that Noelle Quinn is responsible for her not hitting that benchmark, therefore not earning the additional money."

The article continued with a quote from a source with knowledge of the Nike contract who said, “Noey pulled her out when she’s hot. The quarter ends and she would wait 4-7 minutes to bring her back in. She [sensitive language] with Jewell's bonus money. She knew Jewell had to average 20 ppg to make her Nike bonus money.”

Jade-Li English, who is Loyd's agent at Klutch Sports, replied on X by writing, "I am not going to comment on every thing you have posted but you are posting lies. This is not journalism."

"I invite you to take a deep look into it. People from Jewell’s inner circle are saying that (blaming Noey on Jewell not meeting the bonus benchmark). That is important context for a situation. I understand that is something frustrating to read, but don’t attack my work for that," Rodrigues responded.

English then responded by saying, "I am not going back and forth with you and this will be my last comment, I think as someone who actually negotiated the contract, can tell you and confirm that this statement is false, and whomever you’re “talking” to, doesn’t have have the right information."

It appears there's many more layers to this story that have yet to unfold.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News