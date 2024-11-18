Jewell Loyd's Agent Disputes Report Nike Scoring Incentives Led to Storm Discontent
The women's basketball community has been buzzing over the past few days, ever since Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote an article that alleged the Seattle Storm coaching staff is currently under investigation for alleged player mistreatment.
This bombshell report has led to much finger-pointing, with other (unconfirmed) articles surfacing that specify some of the turmoil that Seattle's locker room underwent in the 2024 season.
More fuel was poured into this metaphorical fire on Monday; first when it came out that Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith posted Kendrick Lamar lyrics on her Instagram story that suggest strife among her teammates and organization.
And that's not all that has occurred. Beta Basket reporter Roberta Rodrigues released an article on Monday that implicated Storm star guard Jewell Loyd amid the turmoil.
"According to two sources, Jewell Loyd would have received a performance-based bonus from Nike as part of her sponsorship deal if she finished the season with an average of 20+ points per game," Rodrigues wrote. "She fell just 0.3 points short, finishing with 19.7 PPG. The perception from those close to Loyd is that Noelle Quinn is responsible for her not hitting that benchmark, therefore not earning the additional money."
The article continued with a quote from a source with knowledge of the Nike contract who said, “Noey pulled her out when she’s hot. The quarter ends and she would wait 4-7 minutes to bring her back in. She [sensitive language] with Jewell's bonus money. She knew Jewell had to average 20 ppg to make her Nike bonus money.”
Jade-Li English, who is Loyd's agent at Klutch Sports, replied on X by writing, "I am not going to comment on every thing you have posted but you are posting lies. This is not journalism."
"I invite you to take a deep look into it. People from Jewell’s inner circle are saying that (blaming Noey on Jewell not meeting the bonus benchmark). That is important context for a situation. I understand that is something frustrating to read, but don’t attack my work for that," Rodrigues responded.
English then responded by saying, "I am not going back and forth with you and this will be my last comment, I think as someone who actually negotiated the contract, can tell you and confirm that this statement is false, and whomever you’re “talking” to, doesn’t have have the right information."
It appears there's many more layers to this story that have yet to unfold.