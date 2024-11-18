Skylar Diggins-Smith's Cryptic Kendrick Lamar Quote Suggests Seattle Storm Strife
On Friday, Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile wrote an article that alleged the Seattle Storm coaching staff is under investigation for alleged player mistreatment.
"A law firm hired by the team is looking into accusations of alleged harassment and bullying tied to on-court performance against the coaching staff during the 2024 season," Costabile wrote.
"The allegations stem from incidents that happened at practice and during games. An email from the law firm, obtained by the Sun-Times, showed the investigation has been active for at least two weeks."
She later added, "According to one league source, the investigation was sparked by multiple players’ experiences."
This report surprised many because the Storm were generally considered to be a tight-knit organization.
However, now that this investigation has surfaced, there seems to be some additional evidence that all is not well in Seattle right now.
This is shown by Seattle Storm veterans Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike (the latter of whom is the President of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA)) both allegedly unfollowing Storm star Jewell Loyd, according to fans on social media.
At the time of this article, we can confirm that Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith don't currently follow Loyd and Loyd doesn't follow either of them, although we can't say for certain whether they followed each other in the past.
Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike both joined the Storm this past offseason, hoping to form a "big three" along with Loyd.
In addition to these alleged unfollowings, Diggins-Smith posted iconic lyrics from Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" song on her Instagram story on Sunday night. One post wrote "Don't tell a lie on me...", while her next post wrote, "I won't tell the truth 'bout you".
It's unknown what exactly Diggins-Smith is referring to — but the timing is suspect, to say the least.
It seems there's more to come from this Seattle Storm story.