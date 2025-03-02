JuJu Watkins and Cheryl Miller Share Telling Courtside Embraces Amid USC Win vs UCLA
The No. 4 USC Trojans women's basketball team completed the second half of a dominant 2024-25 regular season sweep over the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins on March 1 after an 80-67 win.
The Trojans appear to be peaking at the perfect time, as they have now won seven consecutive games since their February 2 defeat to the Iowa Hawkeyes, including two wins against their arch-rival Bruins. And per usual, superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins led her team to victory, as she scored 30 points on 10 of 22 shooting from the field to go along with 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.
As fantastic as this game was for Watkins, it's still the second best game she has played against UCLA this year, as she amassed a historic stat line in her first contest against UCLA: 38 points (including 6-9 from three-point range), 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a whopping 8 blocks during their February 14 showdown.
As a result, Watkins has arguably become the frontrunner of the Naismith Player of the Year award.
One former USC player who knows a thing or two about National Player of the Year is Cheryl Miller, who won three consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards from 1984-1986.
Miller was sitting courtside (next to her brother and former NBA superstar Reggie) during Saturday's game, and there were several moments where her and Watkins embraced. One of them came as USC was putting the final nails in the coffin against the Bruins.
During Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb's postgame interview, the camera caught Watkins and Miller hugging and sharing a few words in the background.
Perhaps Watkins will join Miller as not only a Naismith Player of the Year but an NCAA National Champion this season.