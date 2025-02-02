Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins Share Words of Mutual Respect After Iowa's Win vs USC
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team produced an extremely impressive upset over the No. 4 ranked USC Trojans by a score of 76-69 on Sunday.
The three leading scorers of the 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season were present at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the game. Two of them (Lucy Olsen and JuJu Watkins) were competing on the court while last season's top scorer, Caitlin Clark, was in the building because she was getting her No. 22 jersey retired by Iowa after the game ended.
Clark and Watkins have been very respectful of each other in the past. And on Sunday, there were several times when Clark gave Watkins her metaphorical flowers.
When speaking on the game's FOX broadcast in the third quarter, Clark said, "I've talked to JuJu a little bit. Obviously, I kinda watch from a distance. Honestly, more than anything, I just try to be supportive.
"She doesn't need my help," Clark continued. "She's obviously really talented and her game speaks for itself. She's so fun to watch, and as you can tell our entire scouting report: Number 12, that's all it’s about.”
Clark also spoke about Watkins during her jersey retirement speech, as the entire USC team stuck around to watch the ceremony.
"And obviously, USC, good luck the rest of the way," Clark said. "I’m a big fan of all of you. JuJu, you were awesome, and Lindsay [Gottlieb], you do a great job. It's fun to be here and watch you guys.”
When speaking with media after the game, Watkins said of the retirement ceremony, "It was great. Just to see the love that she gets from her community, and everybody in the stands," per The Hawkeye Report YouTube channel.
"I'm a big fan of hers, so to see her get her flowers, it's amazing," Watkins added of Clark.
It will be amazing to see these two superstars face off in the WNBA in a couple of years.