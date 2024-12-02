Fever Fans Convinced Kelsey Mitchell's 2025 WNBA Schedule Release Presence Tells All
The Indiana Fever finished the 2024 WNBA season with arguably the best backcourt duo in the entire league.
This duo was comprised of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell; two superstars who clearly complement each other on the court. This pair playing together helped orchestrate the lethal Fever offense and made them the WNBA's best and most efficient offense for the final 15 games of the regular season.
However, Mitchell is going to be an unrestricted free agent once the WNBA free agency period opens in 2025. This has led to a lot of speculation about whether Mitchell will be returning to Indiana to help build upon what she and Clark started last season.
Then again, because the Fever can put a "core" designation on Mitchell, it's up to them to decide whether they want to ensure she remains with the franchise for at least one more season.
All of this is to say that it seems likely Mitchell will return to Indiana in 2025. And fans think that they received more evidence of this on Monday when the Indiana Fever released their 2025 WNBA regular season schedule.
Mitchell has been present on all of the social media assets and graphics the Fever have released since their schedule was announced.
This led to X user @cc22report writing, "Also
"Do we notice how Kelsey Mitchell is on literally every single media asset regarding next year's schedule
"I'm not saying I'm just saying
"Well actually I am saying".
"Absolutely. She’s staying. 🥳," added another fan in reply.
While Mitchell's inclusion on these graphics doesn't guarantee anything, it does seem like a good sign for the Fever faithful.