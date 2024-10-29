Women's Fastbreak On SI

JuJu Watkins Delivers One-Word Verdict on LeBron and Bronny James' Lakers Tenure

JuJu Watkins only needed one word to convey what watching LeBron and Bronny James on the Lakers this season means to her.

Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
JuJu Watkins knows what making history on the basketball court requires.

The USC Trojans sophomore superstar and AP Preseason All-American won every NCAA women's basketball award available that's given to freshmen after her record-setting 2023-24 campaign, which was more than deserving after she scored more points (920) than any other freshman in NCAA women's basketball history.

This is why it wasn't surprising to hear Watkins convey how incredible it is to see NBA legend LeBron James playing alongside his son Bronny (who was at USC with Watkins last year) when speaking with Women's Fastbreak on SI for an exclusive interview that was released on Tuesday.

"Insane," Watkins said when asked about witnessing LeBron and Bronny playing on the Lakers together. "I think that's the only word to describe it. It's never been done before, so I'd just say insane, honestly."

Watkins also noted that LeBron is her favorite player in the interview; although we could have guessed that after a clip of her choosing him over every other NBA player mentioned when CBS Sports' Ashley Nicole Moss asked her, "Three seconds left in the game. You're down by one. Only one player can take the final shot."

When appearing on an April episode of "Podcast P With Paul George", Watkins revealed what advice LeBron has offered her in the past.

"Every time I see him, it's always like 'keep going'," Watkins said of her conversations with LeBron. "Just what he's able to accomplish, I think he's already inspiring. just seeing how far he's come."

We wouldn't be surprised to see LeBron sitting courtside at USC women's games this season, watching Watkins create more greatness.

