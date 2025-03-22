Women's Fastbreak On SI

JuJu Watkins Gives Reassuring Injury Update After USC NCAA Tournament Win

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins gave a telling update about the injuries she was dealing with in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates as the clock runs out in the Trojans win over the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates as the clock runs out in the Trojans win over the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As was expected, the USC Trojans women's basketball team blew past their UNC Greensboro opponent on March 22, defeating them by a score of 71-25 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

However, this big victory was not the story of the game for USC, as star sophomore JuJu Watkins had to handle two different injuries during the contest.

Initially, Watkins appeared to be dealing with an issue regarding her hand, as she could be seen clutching her left hand at various points in the game. Although it's worth noting that Watkins never left the court because of this injury, and she even ripped off a wrap she had on it at one point in the contest.

But the most concerning injury came in the third quarter when Watkins rolled her ankle while driving to the basket. While Watkins stayed on the court and hit a three-pointer in the same possession as the injury, she did end up hobbling into the locker room soon after it occurred, which was a terrible sight for USC fans to behold.

However, Watkins ultimately returned to the game in the fourth quarter, which was a great sign. She then spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe moments after the game ended and provided a reassuring injury update.

"You know, the end of the season knick-knacks. So small things, maintenance things, but you know, regardless, nobody cares. So I'll just continue to do what I do," Watkins said when speaking to Rowe.

This has got to be a great update for USC (and all women's basketball fans) to receive. However, it sounds like Watkins will be dealing with these ailments for the remainder of USC's NCAA Tournament run.

