JuJu Watkins Leads Parade of Love In Caitlin Clark's Comment Section
Alas, Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark's first season playing professional basketball has come to an end.
While Clark's final game was over a week ago at this point, the 22-year-old seems to have taken the past few days to dissect and reflect upon what was a massively successful rookie season.
Given how she led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016, shattered all sorts of rookie and WNBA records, and is expected to be named WNBA Rookie of the Year any day, Clark has a lot to be feeling great about right now.
And she made a rare social media post on Wednesday to express gratitude to those who've been on this rollercoaster ride with her.
"Year one ✅ — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two 🖤💫," Clark wrote on both X and Instagram.
The post's comments section has been flooded with numerous superstars. One that caught fans' attention is USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins, who commented, "🫶🏽".
Some other standouts include teammate Aliyah Boston who wrote, "You deserve it all❤️ ready for moreee with you".
Clark's former Iowa teammate and best friend Kate Martin added, "So proud of you".
Tennis icon Coco Gauff said, "amazing !!" and notorious influencer/boxer Jake Paul wrote, "Changed the game forever 🐐".
It's cool to see so many women's basketball and sports icons showing Clark support after what was truly a rookie season to remember.