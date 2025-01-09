JuJu Watkins Reveres Caitlin Clark's Basketball Ability With Strong 6-Word Statement
The fact that USC Trojans superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins is currently on pace to challenge Caitlin Clark's NCAA all-time Division I scoring record makes it tough to not compare these two women's basketball icons.
And this has been shown by the various people within the sports media sphere comparing not only Clark and Watkins' respective scoring abilities but also the fame and stardom they've both built to this point.
While both women are generational talents on the offensive end, they boast vastly different skill sets. The most laudable aspects of Clark's game are her insane three-point range and extraordinary passing ability. When it comes to Watkins, her exceedingly deep offensive bag and impressive size for a guard set her apart from her peers.
Despite her own success, Watkins realizes that she can't compete with Clark in some regards; which she conveyed to Fox News writer Jackson Thompson in an exclusive interview that was released on January 9.
"I wish I played like her," Watkins said of Clark.
That's extremely high praise. However, while Watkins clearly reveres Clark, she still has her sights set on the former Iowa Hawkeyes star's scoring record.
"Naturally, being on pace, it's always in the back of my mind," Watkins is quoted saying in the article. "The goal is to continue to produce at this level, and do it as efficiently as I can."
Watkins, who is currently averaging 26.4 points per game in her career, will need to keep scoring at an absurd pace if she has a hope of surpassing the scoring mark of Clark, who averaged 31.6 points per game as a senior.
But it's possible.