Kamilla Cardoso’s Outburst in China Comes With Consequences

There is a lot of uncertainty about the Chicago Sky's future right now.

While every WNBA franchise (and the league as a whole) is marred in uncertainty because of the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the league office and its players, the Sky have other crucial roster questions they must reckon with. Almost every one of the team's players is going to become a free agent if and when a new CBA is ratified. Yet, there's a case to be made that their two best players will remain under contract, which would seemingly put them in a great spot.

These two players are forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, both of whom Chicago selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Both Reese and Cardoso have shown glimpses of stardom, but there are a lot of questions about how well they gel on the court together, given how both are post players who don't have a consistent three-point shot.

Not to mention that Reese has been outspoken about her criticism of the Sky franchise, which could result in her getting traded at some point in the next year.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena.

Kamilla Cardoso’s China On-Court Incident Draws League Discipline

In the meantime, Cardoso is spending this current WNBA offseason playing for the Guangdong Vermilion Birds of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). And while the former South Carolina Gamecocks star has been playing great in the Chinese league, she recently found herself in some hot water because of an incident that occurred during a December 22 game.

The X account @KcardosoBr posted a video that showed Cardoso getting fouled by an opposing player while she was going for a layup on December 22. A furious Cardoso got right up and looked to whack the other player with both of her arms, and then kept going at the opponent before the two were separated. The post is captioned, "Kamilla suffered the foul, which ended up generating a confusion and, in the sequence, resulted in her expulsion."

Kamilla sofreu a falta, que acabou gerando uma confusão e, na sequência, resultou em sua expulsão.#WCBA pic.twitter.com/PXUvFYxoKo — Kamilla Cardoso Brasil 🇧🇷 (@KcardosoBr) December 22, 2025

It has since come out that Cardoso's outburst came with consequences, as the @CWHoopShow X account made a post on December 23 that read, "Breaking: Kamilla Cardoso has been suspended for one game and fined over $700."

Breaking: Kamilla Cardoso has been suspended for one game and fined over $700.#WCBA pic.twitter.com/XgbBHMWov1 — Chinese Women's Hoop Show (@CWHoopShow) December 24, 2025

Ultimately, these two videos don't provide the full context, as something might have happened before this foul that had Cardoso's blood boiling.

Regardless, Cardoso (who has been known to show her emotions on the court in the past) lost some money because of this incident overseas.

