Kate Koval’s LSU Exit Brings Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Kim Mulkey’s Program

Last week, Ukrainian forward Kate Koval announced that she would be leaving Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers women's basketball program after just one season.

Koval, whose father operates drones for the Ukrainian military in the ongoing war against Russia, didn't explain why she made this decision at the time, only indicating that it was for "personal reasons". But many members of the basketball community pointed out that it came shortly after Mulkey signed Russian center Anna Minaeva to the roster.

Koval confirmed the correlation between Minaeva's signing and her LSU exit on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, "My father serves in the Ukrainian military and takes tremendous pride in defending his country against Russian aggression. For me, this war is not distant or abstract. People close to me have been killed and wounded in Russian attacks, and places where I grew up and first began playing basketball have been destroyed by missile strikes.

"The timing of this situation and the deeply personal effect it has had on me, my family, and those we care about who continue to live through and fight this war ultimately made me question whether LSU remained the right place for me," the post added.

The post later said, "While I understand and respect that roster decisions are a part of college basketball, I have to remain true to myself, my values, and my country," before Koval asked the NCAA to grant her eligibility for the upcoming season.

Kate Koval’s LSU Departure Shows War Can Follow Athletes Into the Locker Room

The fact that Koval is potentially sacrificing her NCAA eligibility in order to make the move shows how dire the circumstances were for her, and it's hard to blame her.

This isn't the first time that politics and mainstream societal discourse have entered the women's basketball community. But the situation Koval found herself in feels unique, given the locker room implications.

This is clearly a deeply personal issue for Koval, and probably for Minaeva, as well. And those who have played a team spot understand how important locker room chemistry and camaraderie are to a team's success.

Kim Mulkey knows this better than just about anyone. And while she apparently spoke with Koval before signing Minaeva, it's still shocking that she decided to make the move, regardless of how much she believed Minaeva could influence winning.

Mulkey hasn't spoken publicly about this yet. When she does, it will be interesting to hear what she has to say about bringing a global conflict into LSU's locker room equation, given how it forced Koval to make a difficult but necessary decision.