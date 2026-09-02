Kate Martin's WNBA Career Gets Another Chapter With Chicago Sky

Kate Martin's short WNBA career has seen many turns so far.

Martin began her time in the pros as a rookie with the Las Vegas Aces, who selected her in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, she was not protected in the expansion draft following her rookie season and wound up being selected by the Golden State Valkyries as part of their inaugural roster in 2025.

But Martin was waived by the Valkyries in May, catching many by surprise considering she was a fan favorite. Martin eventually found her way onto the Los Angeles Sparks roster, first on a developmental contract and then as part of the regular team.

Martin was subsequently waived by the Sparks recently, putting her WNBA future into question. The most immediate question has been answered, however, as she will get another chance with the Chicago Sky.

The Sky announced they signed Martin to a developmental contract on Wednesday.

welcome to The Chi, Kate! 🩵



we’ve officially signed Kate Martin to a developmental contract. #skytown pic.twitter.com/ryjZjcvSMC — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 2, 2026

Developmental contracts are a part of the new WNBA CBA, and each team can carry two developmental players. Those players can appear in up to 12 games before they must be converted to a standard contract or released and other teams can poach developmental players with standard deals, unless the existing team matches and makes room on the regular roster.

The Sky have been eliminated from postseason contention, so Martin will join the team with four games remaining in the 2026 campaign.

Sky Need to Identify Talent Beyond Draft

Think of this as a bit of a tryout for Martin, and an opportunity for the Sky to evaluate a young player.

Chicago needs to find talent any way it can, given some of the draft capital the franchise has surrendered in recent seasons. The Minnesota Lynx had the rights to the Sky's pick in 2026, selecting sure-to-be WNBA Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles. That was a result of a trade the Sky made to acquire Angel Reese, who has of course since been traded to the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky did select Gabriela Jaquez at No. 5 with a pick they acquired via a previous trade with the Connecticut Sun.

However, the Washington Mystics have the rights to swap picks with Chicago in 2027 as a result of the Ariel Atkins trade (who is now on the Sparks), and the Mystics have the Sky's 2028 selection via the Jacy Sheldon deal.

So, it is wise for the Sky to evaluate as many players as possible through other avenues. For Martin, this is a chance to show what she can do in hopes of sticking around in the WNBA.

She holds career averages of 4.2 points and 2 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game to this point, in what is her third professional season.