Kelsey Plum Calls Fever's Lexie Hull Out for Flopping After Hilarious Step-Over Fail

The Los Angeles Sparks produced an impressive comeback win over the Indiana Fever on July 5, securing an 89-87 victory after trailing for most of the contest.

The Sparks received great contributions from four players in this game, as Azura Stevens had their scoring effort with 21 points while Kelsey Plum added 20, Dearica Hamby scored 18, and Rickea Jackson had 15 of her own.

Plum has become one of women's basketball's biggest stars, both because of her elite scoring ability and her charismatic personality. And those who have followed Plum for some time know that she also has a humorous side. This was displayed when she did three push-ups during the second quarter of Saturday's game.

And that wasn't the end of Plum's hilarious antics. In the fourth quarter, Plum was being trapped by two Fever players when Indiana wing Lexie Hull fell to the ground after some physical contact between them. Plum then passed the ball then essentially barreling right over Hull as she tried to get up, seemingly trying to step over her like Allen Iverson did on Tyronn Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

Hull wanted a foul called on Plum while Plum complained to the referee that Hull was flopping after the play ended. X user @ShowCaseShabazz posted this entire interaction, and it's getting a lot of attention on social media.

Ultimately, Plum got the last laugh, as her Sparks team secured their second victory over the Fever this season (although both came without star Fever guard Caitlin Clark on the court).

Recommended Reading: