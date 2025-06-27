Kelsey Plum Calls Out Caitlin Clark's Court Encroachment Amid Injury to Referee

The Los Angeles Sparks are facing the Indiana Fever on June 26 at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. While these are two of the more compelling teams in the league based on star power, the intrigue about Thursday's contest suffered a tough blow once it was announced that star guard Caitlin Clark wouldn't be playing because of a groin injury.

Of course, Clark is still present on the Fever's sidelines, albeit not in uniform. She's also very engaged in the game — perhaps too engaged, according to Sparks star Kelsey Plum, which was conveyed in a hilarious moment at one point in Thursday's contest.

Shortly before the first half ended, Clark could be seen standing on the court looking down the floor. This caught the attention of Plum, who pointed her out to the referee, seemingly trying to get them to assess Clark a technical for encroaching on the court (or at least get Clark to sit down).

Given the reactions of everybody involved (which could be seen on the broadcast), this was a joking exchange between Plum and Clark.

X user @nosyone4 posted a video of this with the caption, "lmfao kelsey plum wanted the refs to give caitlin a tech".

lmfao kelsey plum wanted the refs to give caitlin a tech pic.twitter.com/yG11BNkBv0 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 26, 2025

Another X user posted an alternate angle and wrote, "kelsey plum telling caitlin that she has to sit her a** down".

kelsey plum telling caitlin that she has to sit her ass down 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nnjmuYHJjJ — winn (@caitsversionn) June 26, 2025

Ultimately, the Clark being on the court and Plum's ensuing callout bore no negative fallout, as play simply continued while Clark was still standing. She then slowly sat back down as the first half wound down.

At least Fever fans got this brief entertainment from their star player on Thursday.

