Kelsey Plum Roasts Team Caitlin Clark Amid WNBA All-Star Game Blowout

Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Team got blown out by Napheesa Collier's squad in the July 19 game by a score of 151-131, in a contest that never really felt competitive.

Perhaps the contest's outcome might have been different if Clark were on the court, especially given how many four-point shots were taken in the game. Regardless, neither team played much defense, and it frankly wasn't a very thrilling game to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum was one of the players who produced a considerable amount of offense for Collier's squad, as she finished with 16 points in just 17 minutes played.

Plum, Courtney Williams, and Angel Reese were interviewed by Holly Rowe at halftime as part of ESPN's broadcast. And Plum was brutally honest about how the game was going at that point.

"I'm just playing hard. We want to blow them out. We're a lot better than them, I hate to say it," Plum said of Team Clark with a laugh, per an X post from @DanielleHobeika.

The halftime interview with Kelsey Plum, Courtney Williams, and Angel Reese #WNBA pic.twitter.com/l8toz3a5Gk — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) July 20, 2025

Plum was also interviewed shortly in the second half, and said that she didn't mean to call Clark's team out like that, but it just came out naturally. Regardless, she proved that her sentiment was correct, given how Team Collier's squad cruised to an easy victory.

Napheesa Collier won All-Star Game MVP after scoring an impressive 36 points on 13 of 16 shooting from the field. Now one would imagine that the All-Star players are going to enjoy the night in each other's company before heading back to their respective cities in the morning.

