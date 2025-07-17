Kelsey Plum's Fire Red Dress at WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet Turns Heads

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, with the best players in the women's basketball world converging in Indianapolis, Indiana, to take part in the weekend's festivities.

There are a few major storylines hovering over this weekend. One of which is the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the WNBA and the league's players, which will essentially decide the league's future.

There was a major meeting between these two sides on July 17. And while it's unclear how these meetings turned out, there certainly wasn't an agreement struck.

But the WNBA players don't have time to sulk, as the league's Orange Carpet media event is taking place a short time after the CBA meeting ended. This is the opportunity for the All-Stars to show up in their best outfits and catch attention before they take the court.

And catching attention is exactly what Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum did on Thursday, as she showed up in a sparkling red dress that is already making waves on social media.

The WNBA's X account posted a video of Plum and Ellie the Elephant (the Liberty's mascot) comparing their respective fits (and their matching braided hair) with the caption, "TWINNNN 🤩👯‍♀️



"Kelsey Plum and Ellie showing off their braids before taking the Orange Carpet!"

TWINNNN 🤩👯‍♀️



Kelsey Plum and Ellie showing off their braids before taking the Orange Carpet!



WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet presented by Bumble pic.twitter.com/szmkIgDw5I — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum pulled up in red to the All-Star Orange Carpet 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AcHpp2mi8r — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 17, 2025

There's no question Plum's outfit is going to go viral, as she always has a knack for turning heads with her outfits at big events. The jury is still out on whose outfit will steal the show on the year's Orange Carpet.

Recommended Reading: