Kelsey Plum's Physical Appearance Photo at 'Dawg' Camp Catches WNBA Fan Attention
WNBA superstar Kelsey Plum getting traded to the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a three-team deal that also sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces was one of the biggest moves of the league's offseason.
There's a ton of intrigue about how Plum will fit in with a young Sparks squad that includes players like Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, and Rickea Jackson. And while WNBA fans won't have to wait much longer to see what Plum looks like playing with her new teammates, for now, they'll have to be content seeing Plum compete against college standouts during her annual "Dawg" camp with Under Armour.
During this camp (where Plum hand-selects college players who she thinks exemplify her "Dawg" mentality on the court), the former Aces star competes, coaches, and works out with these players.
And one photo of Plum training over the weekend is catching a ton of attention.
X user @nasgioia posted a photo of Plum holding a weight during the camp with the caption, "posting for community service purposes only".
Her flexed arm is apparent in the photo, and is attracting the attention of many fans.
One X user posted an old post from Justin Bieber in response to this photo that simply wrote, "I love arm".
Another wrote, "😔 ok ill do arm day this week damn".
Plum is clearly putting in the work ahead of her first season with her new Los Angeles squad. And on Sunday, she'll be starting training camp with the Sparks.