Kelsey Plum's 'Tired' Take on Caitlin Clark, WNBA Star Shooting Slumps Says it All

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum made a telling admission after a viral post about several WNBA stars shooting poorly.
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the biggest stories in the WNBA over the past week was Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's struggles with three-point shooting in her three most recent games before she was injured, as she shot 1-23 from behind the arc in those contests.

However, Clark isn't the only one who was in a recent shooting slump, which basketball analyst Trysta Krick pointed out with a June 26 Threads post that wrote, "Everyone wants to talk about Caitlin Clark’s shooting slump (1-23 from three in her last three games) … but did you know:

"Sabrina Ionescu: 2-17 from 3 (last 2 Games)

"Paige Bueckers: 2-17 from 3 (last 5)

"Marina Mabrey: 2-17 from 3 (last 3)

"Kelsey Plum: 4-22 from 3 (last 4)

"Arike Ogunbowale: 4–17 from 3 (last 3)

"Chelsea Gray: 7-28 from 3 (last 6)

"Bre Stewart: 6-20 from 3 (last 7)

"The entire WNBA is in a shooting slump …".

There are many of the sport's biggest stars who have been struggling. And Kelsey Plum made her belief about the reason for this apparent by commenting on an Instagram post that showed Krick's post, writing, "Cause we're tired 😂".

Plum is alluding to the fact that the WNBA has a condensed schedule this year. The league expanded to 44 regular season games from 40 one year ago, but didn't extend the season's length. Therefore, these four extra games are being played in the same amount of time as last year, which is leading to a lot of tired players.

Hopefully, players will be able to reset after the WNBA All-Star Break next month and get their feet back under them better.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

