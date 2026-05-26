Kelsey Plum Suffers Leg Injury at Sparks Practice

Los Angeles Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum has been the WNBA's leading scorer to this point in the season. She is averaging 26.8 points per game through six games, which is two points per game more than her former teammate, A'ja Wilson, has with the Las Vegas Aces (which is second-most in the league).

Even though Plum has been a lethal offensive player for years and is one of women's basketball's biggest stars, there's a case to be made that her true impact is still underrated. At least, until she has produced these impressive numbers in 2026.

This is why it was hard to see an X post from Los Angeles reporter Justin Russo on May 26, which read, "Kelsey Plum appeared to suffer a right lower leg injury during practice today and was helped off the floor by several players. Lynne Roberts said after practice that it 'looks like an ankle' injury but that they do not know how bad."

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It's still too early to tell how severe this injury is, but her having to be helped off the court isn't a good sign.

Fans will have to keep an eye out for updates on Plum's injury in the coming days.

How Kelsey Plum Injury Would Impact Sparks' Success

Of course, the hope is that this injury isn't severe enough for Plum to miss any time because of it. But even if she's sidelined for a game or two, it would be interesting to see how the Sparks' offense would change because of it.

Much of their system is dependent on Plum's ability to not only create her own offense, but creating for others because of her skill at driving to the basket and then kicking out to them on the perimeter. Without that presence, teams would be able to focus more defensive attention on Nneka Ogwumike in the post and Ariel Atkins

THE KELSEY PLUM FINISHING IS ABSURD AND I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW IT pic.twitter.com/yIvMkcJ6Yi — Nekias (Nuh-KAI-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) May 24, 2026

It's still too early to speculate too much on how the Sparks' offense might change without Plum because there still isn't enough information on her injury to know how long she might be sidelined for, or if she'll be sidelined at all.

But losing Plum for any prolonged amount of time would be detrimental to this team's postseason hopes, given that she's the league's top scorer right now. All fans can do is hope that this leg injury isn't serious and that she'll be back on the court soon.