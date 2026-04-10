Sparks Enter Win-Now Mode With Nneka Ogwumike Reunion

The news of Nneka Ogwumike's Los Angeles Sparks reunion came from a reliable source, her sister Chiney. The former WNBA player and current ESPN analyst announced the news that the 10x All-Star will be returning to the franchise where she spent the first 12 years of her career.

Ogwumike's return to the Sparks is more than simply a signing however, it is a statement of intent—that Los Angeles is in win-now mode.

BREAKING: 10x WNBA All-Star and 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike intends to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks.



She previously played 12 seasons in LA and “is looking forward to returning home.” — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) April 10, 2026

This could have been gleaned by the team's decision to trade for Kelsey Plum last offseason, but the Ogwumike move is a clear and decisive double-down.

The Sparks decided to core Plum earlier this week, a signal that their leading scorer will be returning. But despite the Plum addition in 2025, Los Angeles was not in the playoff picture, so more significant upgrades were necessary—enter Ogwumike.

Ogwumike averaged 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Seattle Storm last season, so she brings immediate experience and production to a Sparks frontcourt that features a developing defensive anchor in Cameron Brink.

But given the the Sparks two most noteworthy names—Plum, and now Ogwumike—are of veteran status, this is a clear signal the team is focused on the now as much as the future.

Next Moves for Sparks?

Aug 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sparks are clearly not done re-tooling in order to compete. Annie Costabile reported that the team is poised to make a trade when transactions can become official on Saturday, dealing 2024 draft pick Rickea Jackson to the Chicago Sky in exchange for 2x All-Star guard Ariel Atkins, another move that makes it impossible to miscontrue the franchise's immediate goals.

Of course, like with every team in the league, Los Angeles has many other free agency decisions to make and must manage the cap accordingly. Both Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens, leading contributors from 2025, remain unsigned. So it will be interesting to see what the Sparks decide with those two players given each is in line for a substantial contract.

Regardless, having Ogwumike back in the fold flanked by a backcourt of Plum and Atkins proves Los Angeles means business when it comes to its place in the standings in 2026.

Their next moves will show just how close they can get to becoming instant contenders. But the existing personnel, and the market, have Los Angeles positioned as a destination for any players who are looking for an opportunity to win now.