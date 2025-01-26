Kim Caldwell Plans to Coach Tennessee vs South Carolina One Week After Giving Birth
Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell aims to be on the sideline for her No. 17 Lady Vols' top-ranked SEC matchup with No. 2 South Carolina on Monday, exactly one week after giving birth to her first child.
Caldwell gave birth to her son Conor Scott on Monday while also dealing with the flu.
The flu had been spreading around the Tennessee locker room and hit Caldwell before baby Conor arrived. Yet Caldwell was at practice Friday and has been taking care of her health with fluids and medication.
“We have a lot of germs,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell mentioned that her newborn son will stay away from the team for the time being due to the spreading sickness. But the Lady Vols are excited to see their newest addition as the team held a baby shower for their head coach.
Caldwell is in her first season as Tennessee head coach. Her squad has gone 15-4, with all four losses to SEC teams. She missed the team's 80-76 loss at No. 7 Texas last Thursday after having her baby. Assistant Jenna Burdette filled in as acting coach against the Longhorns.
Tennessee's four losses have been by a combined eight points, with three versus opponents in the SEC ranked inside the AP Top 10. They will face five more ranked opponents in the 10 games remaining on the schedule.
Caldwell wasn't trying to watch her team from home for the second time in a row, especially when they were facing the defending national champions.
"It was not great. It was uncomfortable but you get to see it from a different perspective,” Caldwell said about viewing Thursday's game from home. “I was proud of our team, but it was not my favorite thing to do as a coach to stay home and watch my team."
Caldwell will get back in the thick of things quickly, facing off with the team LSU coach Kim Mulkey just declared as the best in the country. But Tennessee's coach has clearly proven she is ready for challenges.