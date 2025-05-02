Kim Mulkey Cites Geno Auriemma 'Washed Up' Sentiment Amid Championship Challenge Note
Out of the five women's college basketball coaches with the most NCAA championships in history, three of them — Geno Auriemma (12 national titles with UConn), Kim Mulkey (four national titles with Baylor and LSU), and Dawn Staley (three national titles with South Carolina) — are still active. In fact, these three coaches are have all won in the past three seasons, with the most recent being Auriemma.
The fact that these three coaches have built dynasties strong enough to win multiple national titles speaks volumes, especially given that they all typically face each other at some point during each NCAA postseason.
And during an April 23 interview with Jacques Talk, Kim Mulkey sent a strong message about the narratives that may arise if one of these coaching legends goes a few years without hoisting a championship trophy, despite how difficult doing so is.
"Geno Auriemma just won another one. Five years ago, they said he was washed up and needs to retire. And it was nine years from his last championship until the one this year," Mulkey said. "You don't just spit them out. It is so hard to win championships, Everything has to go perfect. From injuries, to everybody playing good.
"And you just never know if you're gonna win one. And you certainly never know if you're gonna win more than one. So I have been blessed. And what I'm able to do is I keep perspective," she continued.
Now having MiLaysia Fulwiley on her roster, Mulkey has got to like how her roster is looking ahead of her run at securing a fifth NCAA championship.