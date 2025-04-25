Kim Mulkey Sends Strong Message About MiLaysia Fulwiley LSU Transfer
On April 25, news broke that former South Carolina Gamecocks star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had transferred to LSU and would be playing for head coach Kim Mulkey next season.
This is obviously a massive development, as Fulwiley was arguably the best player still available in the NCAA transfer portal. Combining that with her choosing to play for one of South Carolina's biggest rivals makes this news extremely intriguing.
One would imagine that despite all the success she had had in the transfer portal over the past few weeks, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley isn't feeling great about Fulwiley's transfer decision.
But Kim Mulkey must be feeling awesome. And she sent a powerful message about this news through an April 25 press release that quoted her saying, "I'm excited to welcome MiLaysia as the newest member of our LSU Tiger family!
"She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out of one of the most electricying talents in college basketball. Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can't wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!" Mulkey continued, per an X post from Reed Darcey of NOLA News.
While Tigers fans will have to wait a while before getting to see Fulwiley compete wearing the purple and gold, they're surely well aware of the type of talent they're receiving, given that Fulwiley has been playing against LSU in the SEC conference for the past two seasons.
Kim Mulkey certainly has a reason to celebrate this weekend.