Kim Mulkey claps back at reporter after LSU breaks brutal stat

Just one week ago, there was a lot of concern about the direction that the LSU Tigers women's basketball team was headed.

This is because they had lost their first two SEC conference games, first coming up short against Kentucky on January 1 and then being beaten by Vanderbilt on January 4 after starting their season with a perfect 14-0 record.

These losses raised questions about whether LSU had scheduled too easy a non-conference schedule to start the 2025-26 season, given that the team appeared as if it wasn't ready to compete against more equally matched teams. And Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey addressed this by saying, "If we hadn't played that schedule, we might would be sitting here with a lot of losses," when speaking with the media after Sunday's loss to Vanderbilt.

Mar 27, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks with media during an NCAA Tournament practice session at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Since then, LSU has rattled off two impressive victories, first against Georgia by a score of 80-59 on January 8 and then beating the No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns by a score of 70-65 on January 11.

With these two wins, LSU appears to be back on track and is in a good spot heading into its January 18 game against No. 13-ranked Oklahoma.

Kim Mulkey calls out reporter for viral stat after LSU win vs. Texas

After LSU lost to Kentucky on January 1, The Advocate's Reed Darcey made an X post that read, "This is kind of hard to believe, but LSU still hasn't beaten an SEC team ranked in the AP's top 12 under Kim Mulkey. They're now 0-8 in those games. Five losses to South Carolina, two to Texas and one to Kentucky".

This X post went viral, as it currently has over 577,000 views.

This is kind of hard to believe, but LSU still hasn't beaten an SEC team ranked in the AP's top 12 under Kim Mulkey. They're now 0-8 in those games. Five losses to South Carolina, two to Texas and one to Kentucky — Reed Darcey (@byreeddarcey) January 2, 2026

It appears that Mulkey caught wind of this X post from Darcey, as she wasted no time calling him out after the team became 1-8 in the games he mentioned after beating Texas on Sunday night.

"Reed, I'mma tell you something: I beat Texas, so you can't write that in your articles anymore. Do you know how many times I beat Texas in my career? Go look it up. Do you know that I have lost three of my first four games in a conference before, and made it to a Final Four? Write that article," Mulkey said when speaking to Darcey, per an X post from @KenG_Lewis.

Mulkey is one of the most polarizing head coaches in all of sports. But regardless of how one feels about her, they must admit that she's always willing to stand up for herself.

