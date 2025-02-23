Kim Mulkey Goes Viral for Deadpan Death Glare During LSU Game
Kim Mulkey's No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers women's basketball team is in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on February 23.
Through three quarters, LSU is beating Kentucky by a score of 49-44. This is largely owed to a massive third quarter from LSU, who outscored Kentucky (who's having their senior night) 23-6 in the third after losing 38-26 headed into halftime.
This has been a common theme for LSU, who have often had to produce miraculous second half comebacks to atone for their slow starts. And it seems that Mulkey is getting tired of this stressful habit.
With about five and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter, Wildcats star guard Georgia Amoore was dribbling in the paint when she kicked it out to teammate Clara Silva, who was along the baseline. Silva took a jump shot and drained it.
Standing behind Silva was Kim Mulkey. And when a replay of Silva's made shot was shown during the ESPN broadcast before a break in the action, the camera panned from the made shot straight to Mulkey, who was seemingly looking into the void with a hilarious death glare.
Photographer Bri Lewerke reposted this sequence on her X account with the caption, "This pan to Kim Mulkey is some of the best camera work I’ve ever seen," and the post already has over 115,000 views in less than an hour.
Thankfully, Mulkey has more to smile about after her team's fantastic third quarter.