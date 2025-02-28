Kim Mulkey Sends Scathing Assessment of Officiating After LSU's Loss to Alabama
LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has become notorious for some of her sideline antics during games.
Just earlier this year, Mulkey went viral for slapping a clipboard out of assistant coach (and WNBA legend) Seimone Augustus' hands while yelling at another one of her assistant coaches.
Later in that same game, she received a technical foul for crashing out on the referees after Flau'jae Johnson got called for a foul in the fourth quarter.
Mulkey's passion is typically seen as a good thing for her team; at least, according to those who aren't the target of that passion when it goes south. And after her team's 88-85 loss to No. 20 ranked Alabama on February 27, Mulkey made it extremely clear that she was not happy with the game's officiating.
"Yes, yes. That was a poorly officiated game," Mulkey said when asked whether the 39 foul calls and constant stoppages during Thursday's game made it tough to keep her team in a rhythm, per the LSU Tigers on TigerBait YouTube account.
"And I bet if you ask [Alabama head coach] Kristy Curry, she'll tell you the same thing. It wouldn't have mattered if we had won or lost: Too much stopping. Think of all the things you saw take place tonight. Is that basketball?" she continued. "I don't even know some of the things, I was asking questions like 'What is that call? What are you saying? Why are you going to the monitor now?'
"Let me make it clear: They had nothing to do with us losing... But what was a poorly, it just didn't flow for either team."
39 fouls (almost exactly one foul call per minute of game time) is an absurd number for a women's college basketball game — or any basketball game, for that matter. It sounds like Mulkey is right to feel upset.