Lakers Legend Predicts Historic Caitlin Clark WNBA Scoring Explosion
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark seems destined to break a ton of scoring records throughout her WNBA career.
Some of the ones she broke during her rookie season in 2024 include becoming the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double, being the fastest player in WNBA history to top 400 points and 200 assists (26 games), and tallying more points than any point guard in WNBA history (19.2 per game).
Those are all extremely impressive. However, since No. 22 is just 23 years old and has played only one season of professional basketball, it's safe to assume that she has plenty of growth and improvement ahead.
Given how her three-point shooting percentages as a rookie were below her career college mark at Iowa, we imagine Clark will shoot better from beyond the arc in 2024, which will improve her total points per game.
It seems that Lakers legend Michael Cooper seems to think Clark has a lot more scoring in store with a bold prediction he made during his appearance on a February 6 episode of the All The Smoke podcast.
“Caitlin Clark, you’re really getting to see her explode," Cooper said. "I think she’s probably going to be the first WNBA player to average like about 34-35 [points] a game. I think she got that kind of potential.”
No WNBA player has averaged more than 26.9 points per game in a single season, which A'ja Wilson did in 2024. It's pretty tough to imagine Clark averaging 34-35 points per game in a 40-minute contest.
However, Cooper's five NBA championships as a player and two WNBA championships as a coach show that he knows ball better than we do.