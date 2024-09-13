Las Vegas Aces Announce WNBA Season Ticket History
The Las Vegas Aces are the back-to-back defending WNBA champions. But the team announced another back-to-back achievement today.
The Aces revealed they have sold out season ticket memberships for 2025. This comes on the heels of them doing the same in 2024. Which makes Las Vegas the first WNBA franchise to sell out season ticket allotments in back-to-back years.
It makes sense that Aces seats are in high demand. Winning tends to have that effect.
But Vegas also boasts arguably the best player in the league in A'ja Wilson. A'ja is averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Aces.
Wilson is a prohibitive favorite to win MVP and is fresh off setting the W record for most points scored in a single season during the team's most recent win over the Indiana Fever.
That showdown came in Indy, and the two squads are set to play again Friday.
Of course the Fever have seen boosts in every possible metric during Caitlin Clark's rookie season. But it didn't take the "Caitlin Clark Effect" for the Aces to fill up stands.
The Aces led the WNBA in average attendance last year and increased that number this season, though the Fever hold the honors for the top average in 2024.
It appears fans in Vegas are willing to spend money to support the local squad. But perhaps attendees can save money on merchandise by emulating the team's star.
That would require simply showing up to games wearing a basic white t-shirt, like Wilson has taken to doing.