Lauren Betts Makes Competitive Case to Be No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

If the women's basketball community wasn't familiar with UCLA star Lauren Betts before this past season, they're certainly familiar with her now.

Betts finished her senior campaign averaging 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on 58.2% shooting from the field. While her numbers were actually better during her junior season, this was more a byproduct of the players around her getting better and taking up more of the scoring load.

And stats ultimately don't matter to Betts, given that she was a vital reason for why UCLA won the program's first national championship against South Carolina last weekend. But it's a quick turnaround for Betts, as she and the rest of the 2026 WNBA Draft class are now preparing for the WNBA Draft, which takes place on April 13.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe talks with UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts Makes Case for Being No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

Many believe that Betts showed enough in her final college season to be the Dallas Wings' selection with their first pick in the draft. Others have her going as low as No. 4, which is held by the Washington Mystics.

Betts stated her own opinion on why she's a compelling pick when speaking to the media on April 11, as part of the pre-draft action.

“I don't have control of that, but I feel like why I should join any team, I think, is because I am a competitor. You can ask anybody, I’m kind of crazy," Betts said with a laugh, per an X post from Geoff Magliochetti.

“I work really hard on both ends of the floor. I'll be a sponge. I'll learn from everybody, learn from the best. I just work really hard, so I'm really excited," she added.

Lauren Betts makes her case to be No. 1: “I don't have control of that, but I feel like why I should join any team, I think, is because I am a competitor. You can ask anybody, I’m kind of crazy (laughs).”



“I work really hard on both ends of the floor. I'll be a sponge. I'll… — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) April 11, 2026

Betts certainly makes a good point. Not only has her game developed and continued to expand throughout her college career, but that competitive nature is a key part of why UCLA won the national championship this season.

There's also a strong case to be made that Betts is the most polished and pro-ready player out of the top four players (Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles), and is certainly more polished than Fam (the other frontcourt player out of the four) at this point. There's little doubt she would make an immediate impact wherever she ends up.

Only the Dallas Wings know who they're taking at No. 1. But it will be fascinating to see, and whichever team ends up with Betts will be thrilled.