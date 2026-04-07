2026 WNBA Mock Draft: First Round Predictions

1. Dallas Wings: Awa Fam, Spain

There are plenty of reasons to believe that Azzi Fudd will be the number-one pick, and she very well may be, but Awa Fam should be the pick here. She would be the ideal pick-and-roll partner for Paige Bueckers and the frontcourt star you need next to a superstar guard. Yes, her youth would slow down the Wings’ rebuild, but it could pay off in the best way possible.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Lauren Betts, UCLA

If the Wings pick Fam, the Lynx have a plethora of options. Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles would all be great fits, but Betts would also fill an immediate positional need. The already undersized Lynx just lost Maria Kliundikova in the expansion draft, and Napheesa Collier will miss about half the season due to injury. A frontcourt rotation of Collier, Alanna Smith, and Betts would be an absolute monster defensively. Cheryl Reeve was spotted at UCLA’s Final Four game against Texas, so there’s definitely some interest.

3. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles, TCU

Getting to pair Olivia Miles with Dominique Malonga would be a dream come true. No one in this draft class pulls off more spectacular passes than Miles, and that’s just what the Storm need next to Malonga. The two may even connect on a dunk or two.

4. Washington Mystics: Azzi Fudd, UConn

Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) makes a three-pointer against South Carolina at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington needs 3-point shooting, and who better to provide that than one of the deadliest and most efficient shooters in the college game? Fudd to Washington may not be as glamorous as a UConn reunion in Dallas, but a core of Azzi Fudd, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen would have a VERY bright future. If the top of the lottery falls differently, Miles, Fam, and Betts would all be good fits in Washington if the Mystics aren’t full bought in on Georgia Amoore or Shakira Austin.

5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice, UCLA

After sending Angel Reese to Atlanta, the Sky seem to be in a very different position than they were just a few days ago, but they really aren’t. They still need better guard play. With Miles off the board, the choice will come down to Kiki Rice and Raven Johnson. Right now, Rice is the more proven scorer, and that should hold a lot of weight with a Sky team that struggled to score last season. She also knows how to win with a traditional center, like Kamilla Cardoso, next to her.

6. Toronto Tempo: Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

The Tempo are building a franchise and a fanbase from the ground up. Drafting Flau’jae Johnson would draw plenty of fans to the team. With several veterans coming over in the expansion draft and an experienced championship coach, the Tempo wouldn’t have to overtax Johnson and might be able to turn around her inconsistent streak.

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma, France

The Fire are obviously banking on young high-upside players. Nell Angloma could lead the charge for a team like that. She established herself as a prolific scorer in the LBWL and led her team to a top-five finish as a teenager. She is great at attacking the rim and may still develop a reliable 3-point shot.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) yells out to her teammates as they defend the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Valkyries need offensive firepower. Kneepkens provides just that. She is the best 3-point shooter in the draft outside of Fudd and has a nice mid-range game as well. Plus, she improved as a defender at UCLA.

9. Washington Mystics: Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA

The Mystics lacked guard/wing depth behind Sonia Citron last season. Jaquez could be the answer to that. She has great size, defends well, can space the floor, and crashes the boards. She was huge in UCLA’s national championship win.

10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Indiana could easily find its long-term backup point guard in the draft. Johnson is ready to run an offense now. She would be a reliable facilitator behind Caitlin Clark, and her defense would be a welcome addition to a Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell backcourt.

11. Washington Mystics: Iyana Martín, Spain

The Mystics already have Georgia Amoore, but taking a swing on another young point guard still can’t hurt, especially after Martín’s performance against Team USA in Puerto Rico. She was up to the challenge of guarding Caitlin Clark and recorded six points and six assists.

12. Connecticut Sun: Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

TaNiya Latson 00, LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing Marina Mabrey in the expansion draft, the Sun need someone who isn’t scared of being an offensive focal point and can get a few buckets in a hurry. Latson led the nation in scoring just a year ago—and that’s without a reliable 3-point shot. The Sun have the time to be patient and see if her jumper will come along.

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, South Carolina

If Dawn Staley gets her way, Okot will return to South Carolina for another season. If she doesn’t, Okot with her size and newly-found confidence from three is worth taking in the first round—especially for a team that may be ready to part ways with Brittney Griner.

14. Seattle Storm: Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

The Storm already got the perfect pick in the lottery, so they can take a swing on someone with lots of potential upside with their lower pick. Cotie McMahon played well in her senior season at Ole Miss. Still, the question of how well her game will translate to the WNBA remains.

15. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA

The Sun’s young core already features Leïla Lacan, who was excellent in her rookie season, but Charlisse Leger-Walker could still be a solid pick here. She can defend, space the floor, run an offense, and is no stranger to stepping into more of a scoring-focused role. Plus, her time at UCLA proved that she could play next to another (point)guard if needed.