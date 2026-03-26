LeBron James and Luka Doncic React to Caitlin Clark’s Surprise Role at Lakers Game

The women's basketball community is tired of seeing Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on the sidelines.

This is because Clark was forced to miss most of the 2025 WNBA season with various soft tissue injuries. She had to sit out Indiana's entire run to the WNBA Semifinals, where they lost to the Las Vegas Aces, because of a groin injury she had suffered in July.

The good news is that Clark is now fully healthy, which was shown by her awesome performance for Team USA in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament earlier this month. And she should be well-suited to turn the Fever into true WNBA championship contenders in this 2026 campaign, so long as she can keep on the court.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

LeBron James Shares Caitlin Clark's Lakers Photo of Him

The basketball world had to see Clark on the sidelines on March 25. However, this was in a completely different capacity than they'd seen her previously. The Fever star was sitting courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers' NBA game in Indianapolis, working as a photographer.

Photos and videos of Clark being locked in while taking photos have gone viral on social media, which has caused some hilarious reactions and responses. As for Clark, she appeared to be quite proud of the photos she produced, which she posted on social media.

She posted one of the photos she took of LeBron James to her Instagram story on the morning of March 26 with the caption, "KING 👑 Shoe by ME ☺️".

And this was reposted by King James on his own Instagram story, which showed that he appreciated the photo.

LeBron James reposted Caitlin Clark's photo of him to his Instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/rs0D7ZtPWB — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) March 26, 2026

Luka Doncic Speaks on Caitlin Clark's Lakers-Pacers Photography Cameo

LeBron's Lakers star teammate, Luka Doncic, spoke with the media after the game (which the Lakers won 137-130, and Doncic scored 43 points) and was asked about Clark taking photos.

"Oh yeah, I did see she was taking pictures," Doncic said after initially being confused about the person asking questions, saying, "Caitlin Clark the photographer", per an X post from @nosyone4.

When asked whether he has a relationship with Clark, he added, "Not really much [of one]. I’m a big fan, for sure. You know, I watch a lot of games. Definitely, her hooping is great to watch. So for sure gotta go to one game to see her.”

Reporter: “notice Caitlin Clark the photographer?”



Luka: “…the photographer?”



Reporter: “well Caitlin Clark the WNBA player.”



Luka: “Oh I did see…I’m a big fan for sure I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. For sure gotta go to a game to see her.” pic.twitter.com/GrZireQiq9 — correlation (@nosyone4) March 26, 2026

Perhaps Doncic will be the one sitting courtside for an Indiana Fever game this season.